Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Herald editorial, Monday April 10, 2023

By Editorial
April 10 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Time for details with open road ahead
Time for details with open road ahead

NSW is littered with former highway towns that now watch the traffic bypass the businesses and traders who once served them so well. It is the cost of progress, perhaps, or at least of efficient transport networks and quicker holiday commutes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.