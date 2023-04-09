Time for details with open road ahead

Those who have fought for McCaffrey Drive's integration into the Newcastle Inner City Bypass can attest that designs for such major projects are often imperfect in the first instance. Given the gargantuan scale of this new river crossing and how transformative it will be for a major Hunter road nexus, it would be improper to not raise potential issues with the design early enough that they can be taken into account before plans progress too far. Public feedback is the crucial step towards transparent and efficient infrastructure delivery.