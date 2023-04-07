Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

SES units across the Hunter brace for predicted weekend of damaging winds and storms

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
April 8 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A building swell arrives along Newcastle beaches just in time for the Easter long weekend. Picture by Peter Lorimer
A building swell arrives along Newcastle beaches just in time for the Easter long weekend. Picture by Peter Lorimer

SES crews across the Hunter will be on standby ahead of wild weather predictions for the Easter long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.