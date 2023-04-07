SES crews across the Hunter will be on standby ahead of wild weather predictions for the Easter long weekend.
Temperatures are expected to plunge across the east coast as a strong cold front brings severe storm warnings.
The Bureau of Meteorology on Friday, issued a warning for the Hunter with the possibility of damaging winds and heavy rainfall as the low-pressure trough moves across the state.
SES Northern Zone executive officer and chief inspector Steve Tobin said crews were bracing for a big weekend and contingency plans have been put in place.
"We've received the weather reports, all units are aware and are on standby and if one [unit] gets hit harder than anyone else, we can support them by moving assets around," he said.
"At this stage we have no great concern, it's nothing our local clusters of units can't handle on their own but of course, if it does escalate we have the ability to stand up an incident management team either at Metford or Taree."
Good Friday was predicted to experience the worst of the thunderstorms, with conditions easing on Saturday with a partly cloudy outlook and northwesterly winds and temperatures ranging from mid to low 20s.
Mr Tobin said while the forecast "doesn't look too bad", there was still a risk of heavy rainfall, flash flooding and damaging wind gusts that could bring down trees.
"If it [forecast] does generate a bit and we get strong winds and hail for example, those in camping areas need to take some extra protection and prepare early and if necessary, call an end to their holiday and move on," he said.
He said the influx of tourists, caravaners and campers on the weekend were more vulnerable in times of severe storms.
"We have a lot more people in the area and on the road which could definitely create more problems for us," he said.
He urged locals and visitors to monitor the weather forecast, take care on the roads and do not drive or enter through flood water.
"We've got all our volunteers around on standby. We hope we don't have to use them. I hope everyone has a good and enjoyable Easter," he said.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
