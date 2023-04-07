Newcastle races: Snitzel colt Boyfriend set for first victory

Smart colt Boyfriend is set to break through at Newcastle on Saturday.
The three-year-old, responsible for an eye-catching first-up run at Warwick Farm three weeks ago, will contest the colts, geldings and entires maiden plate (1200m).
The son of Snitzel had four starts, all on wet tracks, in his two-year-old season and was beaten one and a half lengths in The Lonhro on debut.
Second up, Boyfriend was two lengths from top two-year-old Best Of Bordeaux in the group 2 Silver Slipper. On a heavy 10 in the group 2 Todman, he flashed home to finish second - 0.62 of a length from winner Sejardan.
Boyfriend then went to the paddock after easing out of the Baillieu at Rosehill in March. He resumed after a 12-month break on a soft 6 at Warwick Farm and, after being slow away, stormed home to finish one and a half lengths from the winner. Brad Rawiller will ride Boyfriend for Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou.
Former country galloper Akaka Falls, in good form since joining the Brad Widdup stable, can atone for a luckless third on this track last start when he runs in the benchmark 68 handicap (1200m). The gelding won well first up for Widdup at Canberra on February 3 then had no luck when placed at Gosford and Wyong.
At Gosford he was trapped three wide with no cover and finished one and three-quarters of a length from the winner. Similarly at Wyong he was wide with no cover from the 600m before storming home to go down narrowly. Akaka Falls has barrier one on Saturday and Grant Buckley has the mount.
Ultra consistent Newcastle mare Decadent Tale can overcome a horror draw when she contests the benchmark 68 handicap (1600m). The five-year-old has been placed in all four starts this preparation. She was run down late on the Kensington track when a length from the winner last start.
Chris Waller's well-bred filly, I Am Jade, is set to break through in the fillies and mares maiden plate (1200m). The I Am Invincible three-year-old was unlucky when a fast-finishing second at Kembla last start. She was held up on the turn and sprouted wings late.
John Sargent's New Zealand-bred stayer, Casual Connection, is out to protect his unbeaten Newcastle record in the benchmark 64 handicap (2300m). The four-year-old has won his two Newcastle starts over 1600m and gives the indication he will run the 2300m trip.

