Edgeworth urged to find killer instinct in NPL against New Lambton

Even in back-to-back losses, Edgeworth coach Peter McGuinness has been content with his side's style of play.
It's just the finished product that needs improving.
McGuinness hopes his team can take a step in the right direction against New Lambton in the first 'Eagles' clash in the NPL men's Northern NSW.
The Eagles started the season with wins over Olympic and Broadmeadow but have since gone down by a goal to Weston and Lambton Jaffas.
The send-off of Edgeworth's Tyson Jackson was a turning point against Weston and a free kick by Reece Papas proved the difference in the 1-0 loss to Jaffas.
After a washout against Lake Macquarie last week, McGuinness was keen to play New Lambton at Alder Park on Saturday, but the round six match was in doubt because of the wet pitch.
"We're not in a bad space in terms of the style of football we are playing," McGuinness said.
"We were good enough to win the first two and I thought we could have got something out of the Jaffas game. We had 70 per cent of the ball and had some really good chances second half.
"What I would like to see is a bit more flair and creativity in the front third and taking those opportunities. Goals change matches and we've got to get some."
Making that task more difficult is the absence of Josh Rose, Dylan Holz and Jordy Lennon. Rose is overseas but also carrying a calf injury. Holz also has a calf problem, while Lennon is sidelined with an ankle injury.
However, Tyson Jackson (suspension) and Kevin Dagnet (injury) are back for the clash with the Golden Eagles, who have have had a win and two draws after two losses to start their time in the NPL.
"They were always going to get better, just playing against teams at this level every week," McGuinness said of New Lambton.
"They've been in games and picked up points. They will be no easy task, especially over there."
New Lambton coach Tom Davies said his side were up for the challenge against Edgeworth, who they also soon face in the Australia Cup. They have Chase Lattimore back from suspension.
"We've had three games on the trot where we've put in a performance where we could win, so we're building off that confidence and momentum to have a good crack against Edgy," Davies said,
"Playing against Edgeworth, it's a great opportunity for us. We've played them in the cup a couple of times but in the NPL it's obviously a different story.
"Edgy and Magic are our next two games and the last 20 years they've been the two best-performed clubs in Newcastle in terms of winning titles, so it's really testing ourselves against the best two clubs historically."
Friday night's match between Valentine and Weston at Hunter Sports Centre was washed out.
On Sunday (2.30pm), Lakes host Jaffas and Charlestown welcome Cooks Hill. On Monday, Olympic host Adamstown (3pm) and Broadmeadow travel to Maitland (3.30pm).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
