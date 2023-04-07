Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Edgeworth urged to find killer instinct in NPL against New Lambton

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
April 7 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Rose
Josh Rose

Even in back-to-back losses, Edgeworth coach Peter McGuinness has been content with his side's style of play.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.