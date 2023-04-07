Clayton Harmey looking beyond memorial feature for Newcastle win

Clayton Harmey gives himself little chance of winning his father's race again at Newcastle on Saturday night but he is confident of other hopes on the program.
The Cessnock trainer claimed the first Doug Harmey Memorial last year with Skyfall Seventeen and he has Johnson Step from gate six in Saturday's edition.
"If he drew a better alley it might be a different story but out there he's not much hope," Harmey said.
He had hoped his father's name would be on a race featuring one of his better chances. Those include Shiralee, which has won her past four starts at Newcastle and has a draw behind stablemate La Sabina in the first.
"Shiralee has been racing well and the only two starts she has gone no good have been at Menangle, so it's a drop back there and with a decent draw," Harmey said.
Big Bozz and Noisy Crusader are in the two-year-olds race. Noisy Crusader was second on debut last week and has gate one.
"Bozz won a race in Queensland and he's coming home to have a go at the Australian Pacing Gold," he said. "The other one is pretty green. It was only the second time he's left home there last week and he just got beat in fast time. He's trained on well and I think he'll be even better tomorrow."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
