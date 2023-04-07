POLICE are urging caution on NSW roads after a horror start to the Easter long-weekend, with six people killed in crashes across the state.
NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol commander Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman told reporters at Newcastle Police Station on Friday afternoon that a minority continued to keep officers busy.
She said 39 people had been caught drink-driving, 69 tested positive to roadside drug tests, and more than 1700 infringements were issued for other matters - about 600 of those were for speeding - on day one of the Easter crackdown across NSW.
Three crashes - at Oakville, Yass and Coffs Harbour - had claimed six lives during the period.
"The message is pretty simple: drive to the speed limit, drive to the conditions, don't drive while under the influence of drugs and alcohol - certainly have a plan b if you're intending to drink - and focus on the road and not your phone," Acting Assistant Commissioner Chapman said.
"Every time someone gets behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, jumps on a motorbike - any of those things - they accept the responsibility ... to do everything they can to keep themselves, their passengers and other road users safe. Police can only do so much."
Double demerit penalties are in force until 11.59pm on Monday, April 10.
