Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Probationary constable charged in Singleton over sexual offence allegations

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated April 7 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cop charged in Singleton over sexual offence allegations
Cop charged in Singleton over sexual offence allegations

THE NSW police force is weighing up whether to keep employing a probationary constable charged with a sexual offence this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.