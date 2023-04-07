Wishing a safe and steady Easter to all

THE year rarely starts slowly in Newcastle, and 2023 is no exception. Supercars, Surfest, a state election and a plethora of other events have kept the calendar bulging for the first few months of the year. Many will have likely welcomed the Easter long weekend's public holidays as a result.
But while the break is welcome, some of the traditions around public holidays are not. Traffic bottlenecking at Hexham as holidaymakers return from a weekend away will have many considering the progress on the M1 Motorway extension, while our region's oyster growers say they are preparing for a few lean years after QX disease gave way to "unexplained mortalities" in their new Pacific oyster crops.
The Commercial Fishermen's Co-Operative was confident earlier this week that the downturn wouldn't hurt stocks for customers this weekend, but the industry's plight remains concerning after too many difficult years.
Police put drivers on notice ahead of the double demerits blitz that began first thing on Thursday and ends at midnight Monday evening. The advice is to give yourself plenty of time on the road, wear seatbelts and helmets, stay under the speed limit and put the phone away. Drink and drug driving should go without saying, but apparently still warrants the reminder.
Seven hooks extracted from a green turtle at Lake Macquarie have given anglers a fresh reminder to leave little behind, while blood donors are urged to give something sweeter than chocolate over the next few days. Marine rescue groups will also be hoping for a quiet weekend, and skippers should take their responsibilities seriously to offer them the best chance.
Of course, religious leaders reminded their flocks about the reason Christians mark Easter - the death and resurrection of Jesus. While children may be forgiven for thinking it's all about chocolate and rabbits, the end of Lent for devout Catholics offers a time for reflection. This year marks Bishop Michael Kennedy's first as the leader for the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle.
The year may have raced away from many in its first few months, but Easter is a time to ensure that we slow down and focus on what is important.
Matt Carr, Newcastle Herald Deputy Editor
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.