Newcastle Herald

Wishing a safe and steady Easter to all

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated April 7 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 5:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE year rarely starts slowly in Newcastle, and 2023 is no exception. Supercars, Surfest, a state election and a plethora of other events have kept the calendar bulging for the first few months of the year. Many will have likely welcomed the Easter long weekend's public holidays as a result.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.