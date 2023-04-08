READY, set, race.
As billy carts bounced, screeched and skidded down the hill, crowds cheered from the sidelines enjoying all the thrills and spills of the Gresford Billy Cart Derby.
Saturday marked the first race since a COVID-forced pit stop three years ago, and committee member Penny Evans said she was stoked to see the caravan park packed and people spending their tourism dollars in local businesses on the Easter weekend.
"We love seeing what everyone comes up with, there's so much imagination in the style and theme of the billy carts," she said.
"We've had ducky's in costumes racing down the hill, people in homemade coffins called 'The Widowmaker', tractors, ones that look like racing carts and event the Easter Bunny has an egg-themed cart to give eggs to the kids."
More than 3000 people headed to the event and enjoyed the action both on and off the track.
With a gumboot tossing competition, pony rides, food stalls, vintage car displays and markets there was something for everyone - and all for a great cause.
The money raised this year will be reinvested into the community, going towards the Gresford beautification project to help install artworks, sculptures and murals across the town.
Ms Evans said two of the murals are already under way.
"We want to give visitors extra reasons to stay and for them to get more out of their visit to our town on the edge of the Barrington Tops surrounded by beautiful farmland," she said.
"We hope the artworks will give us the extra boost when people are thinking about where to go on their next holiday, and it's a great way to make the town more special for our locals."
Saturday marked the event's 21st anniversary.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.