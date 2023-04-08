Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

Gresford Billy Cart Derby: all the pictures and action from the 21st event

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated April 8 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

READY, set, race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.