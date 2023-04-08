A MASSIVE rural shed fire has sent plumes of smoke into the sky at a car wrecking yard at Woodville, near Tocal.
At least 20 firefighter crews and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter have rushed to the scene where a 68-year-old male has been injured in the blaze.
A Rural Fire Service NSW spokeswoman told the Newcastle Herald the fire started in a large old chicken shed containing hay bales a number of cars.
"It's a 100m old chicken shed that's been destroyed, there are some cars and hay bales also alight within the chicken shed so RFS is being assisted by Fire and Rescue NSW to contain the fire," she said.
"All persons are accounted for out of the structure, unfortunately there is one man being treated by NSW Ambulance.
"He has suffered some burns, the ambulance is treating him and they are working to have him transported with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter."
The RFS alone has about 12 trucks on the scene supported by about another six from Fire and Rescue NSW.
The cause and origin of the inferno is still unknown.
The cars inside the old shed have added a layer of complexity to the job, the RFS spokeswoman said.
"Given the size of the structure it will take some time once it's contained to go through all the hot spots, it's quite a substantial shed and it's more difficult given the hay bales and other things in there," she said.
"The more different things inside the structure will make it more complex, sometimes it's hard to know what is inside a shed so crews will be making sure the site is safe before departing."
The call came in about midday on Saturday, with reports of a significant structure fire at Richie's Wreckers on Paterson Road.
Firefighters are still at the scene working to contain the blaze.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
