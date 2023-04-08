COACH Arthur Papas and co-captain Matt Jurman have called for match officials to be accountable for their performance after the Newcastle Jets were on the end of two contentious decisions that left their A-League play-off hopes hanging by a thread.
The Jets went down 3-0 to Brisbane Roar at Kayo Stadium on Saturday to slip to ninth spot on 26 points.
They are three points behind sixth-placed Sydney FC, with games against Macarthur (home), Central Coast (h) and the Sky Blues (away) remaining.
However, Newcastle are now winless in six games and need a major turnaround to be any chance of featuring in the post season.
After conceding late equalisers to drop four points against Perth (2-all) and Melbourne City (1-all) in the previous two rounds, the Jets had complaints with two of the three goals Brisbane scored.
Henry Hore put the home side ahead in the 34th minute.
But a 70th-minute penalty against Newcastle midfielder Angus Thurgate, converted by Irish midfielder Jay O'Shea, and an injury-time goal to Stefan Scepovic left the visitors fuming.
In the first instance, Hore and Thurgate, who has been linked to a big-money deal with Western United next season, contested a ball in the penalty box.
The players appeared shoulder-to-shoulder when Hore went to ground.
After intervention from the VAR, debutant referee Shane Skinner viewed a replay and then pointed to the spot.
Paramount Plus commentator and former A-League coach Phil Moss believed the contact was minimal and didn't warrant a penalty.
Moss later said the whistle blower had a solid game.
The Jets had a different take.
"I think there have been some atrocious decisions against us," Papas said. "It's not a penalty. I don't want to discredit Brisbane, they played well and created a couple of better chances. Overall, I am really disappointed that we get these kind of decisions go against us."
In injury time, Scepovic slid in to meet a cross and made contact with Jets keeper Michael Weier. The ball bobbled out and the striker poked it into the net.
"My keeper has a dislocated finger because the player has gone studs up in to duel there. You can't do that," Papas said. "There needs to be some accountability about performance of the officials.
"We have to suck it up and get on with it. There is still a lot to play for."
Jurman was adamant that the officials had been "played" by Hore.
"For me, he is playing for that penalty all day," Jurman said. "The ref - as soon as he makes a screaming noise or is going down before he touches the ball - is already thinking penalty. There were a lot of times in the game where the ref got played. It is quite easy to manipulate the ref, and I think that happened in that situation."
The Jets had 58 per cent of the ball against Brisbane and made 66 entries in the final third on Saturday but only crafted one shot on target.
"We lacked a bit of incisiveness in that area, to get in behind and get more numbers in the box," Papas said. "That is something that we definitely could have been better."
Papas expects leading goal-scorer Beka Mikeltadze, who missed Saturday's loss with a shoulder injury, to return for the visit by Macarthur on Friday night.
"We have two home games in a row now," Papas said. "It is important that we finish as strong as possible. Where that puts us that will determine itself. Ultimately, you need to have the integrity to see out the situation, no matter what it is. The boys know that as well. They are as disappointed as I am and I'm sure they will want to have a response next week."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Or if your story has open comments:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.