Ultra-consistent Newcastle mare Decadent Tale made light of her adverse barrier when she led from the 1200 metres to win the 1600m benchmark 68 handicap at Newcastle on Saturday.
The race was the most open seen at Newcastle in a long time, with Wealthofknowledge the $6 favourite.
Decadent Tale had support and was the $7.50 second elect.
Trainer Jason Deamer told Sky Racing before the race that jockey Christian Reith said there was not a lot of pace in the event and the group 1-winning hoop was confident the mare could overcome barrier 13.
It was a well-judged ride from Reith, who allowed the five-year-old to cross to the lead and he was always in control.
With no pressure from her opponents, Decadent Tale dictated in front and won by 1.88 lengths. She has won $136,000 on the track from 19 starts, winning five times and placing in 11.
Aaron Bullock took the riding honours for the day with a double and in doing so increased his lead over James McDonald in the NSW jockeys' premiership. Bullock has ridden 109.5 winners, 10.5 more than McDonald.
Bullock was aboard Greg Hickman-trained colt Capital Mac, which overcame a slow start to win the 1200m maiden plate by a nose.
After being second-last to leave the barriers, the three-year-old appeared to overrace early. Bullock steered him to the outside in the straight, and after reaching the lead, Capital Mac held on for the narrowest of wins.
Arrowfield filly Smokin' Crazy was the second of Bullock's double when she resumed from an eight-month spell to deliver an impressive win in the maiden plate (1200m).
The three-year-old with a Japanese pedigree was placed in her only start at Newcastle in August and she won a recent Beaumont track trial.
The winner enjoyed the run of the race behind the leaders and she ran down runner-up Choice Legend in the closing stages.
Newcastle-trained Poseidon Ruler benefitted from a huge drop in class in the benchmark 68 handicap (1200m) to produce the win of the day and bolt in.
With 60.5 kilograms, Louise Day settled Poseidon Ruler at the tail of the field and he was still last in the field of 12 with 300m to run.
The five-year-old unleashed soon after and he stormed home to win by 2.28 lengths.
Paul Perry's Nosey Parker atoned for an unlucky last-start defeat when she came from last to take out the class 1 handicap (1200m).
