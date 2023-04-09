Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Jason Deamer-trained Decadent Tale overcomes wide barrier for win in 1600m benchmark 68 handicap at Newcastle on April 8, 2023

By Gary Harley
April 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Jason Deamer had a winner at Newcastle on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Trainer Jason Deamer had a winner at Newcastle on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Ultra-consistent Newcastle mare Decadent Tale made light of her adverse barrier when she led from the 1200 metres to win the 1600m benchmark 68 handicap at Newcastle on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.