A 53-year-old Rutherford woman who allegedly hesitated to stop at a roadside police operation at Mayfield was disqualified from driving until 2050.
Police said the woman returned a negative breath test for alcohol, but allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and cannabis.
She had approached a Mayfield random breath testing site in a black Mitsubishi Lancer at 1.55am on Saturday.
Newcastle-Hunter highway patrol Acting Inspector Glenn Swift alleged the woman "initially failed to move into the testing area and continued straight at low speed". She pulled over a "short distance" from the testing site.
She was charged with driving while disqualified and police are awaiting a lab to confirm a second positive drug test at Newcastle Police Station.
Police had conducted 3921 breath tests by Sunday morning in the Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Hunter Valley areas.
Offences detected in the region included 159 for speeding, 11 positive roadside drug tests, seven for drink-driving and 15 for mobile phone use and driver distraction.
A further 223 offences were detected for a range of other incidents that include not complying with a condition of a driver's licence.
Acting Inspector Swift said there had been "no significant accidents so far over the Easter period" in the Hunter.
"But it's disappointing to see people not heeding warnings over speed and alcohol offences, which are the major contributing factors to fatal collisions and serious injuries."
Operation Easter, with double demerits in place, runs until 11.59pm on Monday.
Acting Inspector Swift noted that many people still have to complete their "return journey" from long weekend breaks.
"We're requesting drivers to be considerate," he said.
He urged people to be aware of the drink driving laws.
"Any alcohol-related offence incurs an on-the-spot suspension of their driver's licence.
"I don't know how well publicised that is. Some people are still surprised when we stop them for being a little bit over the limit."
He advised motorists to pay attention on the road.
"Drive to the conditions and avoid distractions while driving."
Science, health and medicine, academic research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport. Topics column writer.
