With camping sites along the coast booked out over Easter, two Newcastle families decided to improvise.
The Morgans camped in the Reardon's backyard at Mayfield. The campers included four adults, two one-year-olds and four dogs.
"Easter is always prime camping time because it's not too hot and not too cold," Chelsea Morgan said.
And with COVID being less of a concern now, camping demand is up.
"We figured we'd make our own camp-out. There's no bookings in the backyard," she said.
Their camping feast included camp-oven beef brisket, bacon and eggs and chocolate hot cross buns in the jaffle iron.
Science, health and medicine, academic research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport. Topics column writer.
