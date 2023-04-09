MAITLAND coach Matt Lantry wants his players to be ready for it.
It will come from South Newcastle on Easter Monday, just as it did in the Pickers' first two games.
"It's no secret, everyone now wants to beat Maitland and that comes with the territory of being a successful club and premiers," he said.
"Lakes came with the intensity to blow us off the park, and did so.
"We've got to get used to that.
"We saw an element of it last year, when teams really stuck it to us. You saw when The Entrance beat us down there, what it actually meant to teams to beat Maitland.
"It will go to another level this year."
After wins over Kurri (44-10) and Lakes (38-24), the Pickers host the Lions at 2pm before a bye next round.
"This week is really a four-point game for us," Lantry said. "If we can be eight points and welcome Matt Soper-Lawler, Pete Wilson back into the team in round five, without getting too far ahead of ourselves, that will be a fair start to our season."
They might be two from two, but Maitland's wins haven't come easy.
They've trailed in both and Lakes put up a fight. Lantry said his side showed a "real maturity".
"A team that has been together for four years that trusts the process and each other and just found a way to win in the end," he said.
Chasing a consecutive title - on top of a minor premiership in 2021 and their President's Cup victory in 2020, the Pickers are again the team to beat. They lost only Reid Alchin and Perry Le Brocque from last year and added Luke Knight, Bailey Taylor and Jade Porter.
"I'm a big believer in sustained success comes on the back of retention rates within your team," Lantry said.
"Lots of clubs eye just a one-year premiership, go out, recruit hard and they'll win a comp, but the ability then to sustain that success is a real challenge for them."
But while pleased with the club's position, Lantry feels claiming a title in 2023 could be their greatest challenge.
"We'll see a closer comp than what we've seen in the last couple of years," he said.
"I look at Lakes who have really matured as a footy team.
"That 12 months they went through last year with 'Bourkey' exposing some young guys to first grade has done them the world of good because they were different players on the weekend against us.
"The clubs that recruited heavily and the clubs that have long-term development plans are the ones that have improved dramatically."
Maitland are 1-17 as they were last week against Lakes.
Souths, after a 52-12 loss to Cessnock before a 40-22 win over Central, were hopeful of Lewis Hamilton and Ngangarra Barker returning.
LADDER: Cessnock, Wyong (6 points); Maitland, Macquarie, Wests (4); The Entrance, Central, Souths, Lakes (2), Norths, Kurri (0).
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
