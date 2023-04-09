Charlestown have opened up an eight-point gap at the top of the NPLM Northern NSW ladder after Callum Bower scored with five minutes of regulation time remaining in a 1-0 win over Cooks Hill on Sunday.
The round-six encounter looked headed for a scoreless draw until substitute Miguel Fernandez was brought down on the right edge of Cooks Hill's 18-yard box and the hosts awarded a free kick.
Bower made sure it counted when he headed home Dean Pettit's free kick at the back post in the 85th minute.
The goal came after both goalkeepers had made several clutch saves and was a bitter blow for Cooks Hill, who are eighth with five points.
"Obviously, from our point of view, a draw would have been a good result for us away from home to the league leaders," Cooks Hill coach Chris Zoricich said.
"But, unfortunately, we just coughed one up at the end there and came away with nothing, which is a shame because the boys have worked extremely hard and I can't fault their effort and work-rate. But we just fell a bit short against a very good side."
Azzurri, meanwhile, improved to 18 points with their sixth straight win to be well clear of Lambton, who beat Lake Macquarie 3-1 at Macquarie Field on Sunday, and Weston. Both are on 10.
"They made it difficult," Azzurri coach James Pascoe said. "We probably never quite managed to find our true game but you're going to have weeks like that. So, to get something out of it is important and, as ugly and scrappy as it was, we'll take it."
Finn Todhunter scored in the seventh minute and Josh Benson in the 11th to give Lambton an early 2-0 lead at Macquarie Field.
But Nic Emanual, in just his fifth first-grade outing, pulled one back for the hosts in the 32nd minute to keep the scoreline tight until Bailey Newton added a third goal for Jaffas deep in stoppage time.
On Saturday, coach Peter McGuinness was pleased to see Edgeworth find their killer instinct in a 3-0 win over New Lambton at Alder Park.
Sascha Montefiore's match brace (20th and 65th minutes) bookended 17-year-old's Mason King's 53rd minute goal in his first-grade starting debut.
"We created more opportunities than what we've done in previous weeks, and I was pleased that we took a few because that was the challenge we set ourselves," McGuinness said.
Olympic are at home to Adamstown (3pm) and Broadmeadow travel to play Maitland at Cooks Square Park (3.30pm) on Monday.
The match between Valentine and Weston scheduled for Friday night at Hunter Sports Centre was washed out.
Also on Monday (11am), Olympic host Rosebud in NNSW Women's League Cup quarter-finals.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.