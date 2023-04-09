Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Charlestown Azzurri score late against Cooks Hill to increase NPL NNSW lead: 2023, round 6

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
April 9 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlestown Azzurri's Regan Lundy and Cooks Hill's Alex Hilton vie for the ball at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Charlestown Azzurri's Regan Lundy and Cooks Hill's Alex Hilton vie for the ball at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Charlestown have opened up an eight-point gap at the top of the NPLM Northern NSW ladder after Callum Bower scored with five minutes of regulation time remaining in a 1-0 win over Cooks Hill on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.