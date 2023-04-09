Newcastle overcame the loss of skipper Jayden Brailey and a second-half surge from the Warriors to claim their third win of the season at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
In front of a healthy Easter Sunday crowd of 18,007, the Knights maintained their newfound resilience and gritty approach to halt one of the competition's in-form sides 34-24.
Bouncing back from a 20-12 loss to the Warriors in the season-opener, they scored four tries in the opening 40 minutes to establish a handy 22-6 lead and held their nerve after conceding two early second-half tries to push on and claim victory.
Still without star playmaker Kalyn Ponga, the Knights will now be sweating on positive news about their other co-captain, Brailey, after the hooker limped off the field midway through the second half with a knee injury.
It was Brailey's replacement, Kurt Mann - back in the side following a week off due to concussion - who scored a crucial try in the 64th minute to help extend the lead back out to 10 points after the Warriors had reduced it to only four.
Both sides would score another try but Newcastle had done enough to secure the win.
It lifted them into eighth position on the ladder alongside Manly on seven competition points.
It's the first time the Knights have been in the top eight since round four last year.
Newcastle now have a record of three wins, two losses and a draw.
They face a tough run of games in coming weeks before their Magic Round bye, starting with Penrith at home next week before the Cowboys and Eels away.
Co-captain Kalyn Ponga has been cleared to return from his concussion lay-off but is not expected to play until the trip to Townsville.
Speaking before Sunday's game, Ponga said his recent trip abroad for further neurological tests had left him feeling confident of making a safe return.
"I'm good. Four weeks ago there was talk about retirement," he said.
"To go over to Canada and get clarity about what I am doing and what I can do, it's reassuring for me.
"I should be back in not too long. I just want to get back on the field, doing what I love with the boys.
"We got the best result I could over there. That was the result I got, that you are able to go back and play. Your brain is in a healthy position to do so. Really reassuring and positive news."
Greg Marzhew finished Sunday's game with a double, while Dom Young, Phoenix Crossland and Tyson Frizell were Newcastle's other try-scorers.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
