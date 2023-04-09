Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights hold their nerve to defeat Warriors 34-24 in round-six NRL clash at McDonald Jones Stadium

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated April 9 2023 - 8:32pm, first published 8:28pm
Leo Thompson takes a run against the Warriors on Sunday night. Picture Getty Images
Newcastle overcame the loss of skipper Jayden Brailey and a second-half surge from the Warriors to claim their third win of the season at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

