Around 300 people filled the pews as the choir echoed throughout Christ Church Cathedral on April 9, to celebrate their Easter Sunday.
Anglican Bishop of Newcastle Peter Stuart was pleased to welcome locals and visitors to celebrate the story of Jesus' life.
"The Cathedral is a welcoming place, it's the spiritual heart of the city of Newcastle and it's always a delight to welcome people here," he said.
"Today we hope that people enjoy time with family and live in peace, and we hope that they take the message of Easter - which is live a new and encouraging life that makes a difference to others.
"As Christians the key message is that Jesus Christ died and rose again, so that we might have the hope of heaven."
While a key message of the morning was around encouraging people to live a meaningful life, Bishop Stuart urged people to challenge the ideology of Christian Nationalism that is occurring in the Unites States.
"I'm really encouraging people to challenge the Christian fundamentalist nationalism that we're seeing in the United States because I'm really concerned that in Australia, some people want to follow that way, whereas I think the way of Jesus is about listening to others, encouraging others and being close to others," he said.
"The Easter message is not reflected in the power-seeking Christian nationalism currently raging in the United States, with echoes here."
"Easter is about love, faithfulness, service, and humility."
Bishop Stuart said the mass was the last of the major services at the Cathedral, which have been running from Thursday through to Sunday. The church also held a Children's mass earlier in the week.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
