Firefighters acted quickly to put out a blaze inside an abandoned church in Newcastle's city centre on Easter Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called to the disused St Mark's Catholic chapel on Morgan Street, near the Hunter Street mall, just after 10pm on April 9, a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald on Monday morning.
There they found a room on the second floor of the chapel - and the eves of the building - alight.
Firefighters from Newcastle, Merewether and Carrington made sure the structure was clear of people and extinguished the fire quickly.
The fire was contained to one room.
The scene was handed over to officers from Newcastle City Police District and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
