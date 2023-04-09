Newcastle Herald
Easter Sunday fire in disused St Mark's Catholic chapel near Hunter Street mall in Newcastle

By Nick Bielby
Updated April 10 2023 - 8:19am, first published 8:06am
Firefighters in the Hunter Street mall on Sunday night. Picture by Madeline Link
Firefighters acted quickly to put out a blaze inside an abandoned church in Newcastle's city centre on Easter Sunday night.

