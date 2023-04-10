THE long weekend in the Hunter has been anything but quiet for authorities.
It began with a violent confrontation in Wickham that left one man dead and two police in hospital suffering stab wounds.
The Bishopsgate Street police shooting will be examined as part of a Homicide Squad investigation subject to independent review.
Another life was lost in the alluring surf at Fingal Bay on Easter Sunday when a man in his 70s reportedly got into trouble on that area's notorious sand spit.
Surf lifesavers noted the man was visiting from Sydney, potentially leaving him unaware of the dangers of that spot.
Treacherous waters in the Hunter including Frazer Park and the pink caves at Caves Beach continue to attract those from elsewhere who are perhaps not aware of how dangerous they can be.
This latest tragedy will strengthen the case for better early warnings and prevention of such tragedies recurring.
Both the Wickham and Fingal Bay incidents are tragedies felt keenly.
Yet police also found themselves dealing with humdrum carelessness on the state roads, where they say some drivers appear to have missed a message that is repeated every time holidays roll around.
Newcastle-Hunter highway patrol's Acting Inspector Glenn Swift said there had been no significant accidents in the Hunter by late on Easter Sunday.
"But it's disappointing to see people not heeding warnings over speed and alcohol offences, which are the major contributing factors to fatal collisions and serious injury," he told the Newcastle Herald on Sunday.
With those contributing factors remaining stubbornly present, it appears good luck - and the presence of more police threatening higher penalties - has kept the Hunter's roads safe rather than good management by some of those getting behind the wheel.
Double demerits lifted at midnight on Monday, but the responsibility for road safety continues to rest with everyone who pulls out of their driveway or onto their street.
The weekend has provided too many examples of how an unexpected situation can quickly become tragic.
That said, we can be thankful two young people doing their jobs survived the Wickham incident despite their injuries.
We can be thankful the region's road toll stayed comparatively low, and we can hope the sweet treat of a long weekend without loss of life is ahead of us.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.