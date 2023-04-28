BIG4 Gold Coast Holiday Park - Creating "Magic in Every Stay" Advertising Feature

Located just minutes from all the major theme parks, with the hinterland and beach just 30-minute drive away, this is the perfect place to base yourself and explore the Gold Coast.

BIG4 Gold Coast Holiday Park - Creating "Magic in Every Stay". Picture Supplied.

BIG4 Gold Coast Holiday Park is quickly becoming the home away from home.



Everything you need is located on 32 acres of magic.

A Monster Water Park with over 317 metres of water slides will keep the big and little kids entertained, with a tipping bucket that'll have them squealing with delight.



Surrounded by comfy cabanas, the parents can sit back and relax while watching the have fun. Located next door is a huge jumping pillow and a resort style pool, next to Nibbles Café. There is a relaxing spa and a wading pool for the younger kids to splash about in.

Nibbles café and Nibbles Terrace offer an extensive menu for Breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Food and drinks can be ordered direct from the café, or through QR codes located on all tables, and in the Cabanas around the pool and waterpark.



Place your order from the comfort of your table or cabana, and have it delivered straight to you.



You could get a few friends together and cook up a meal in one of two BBQ areas located around the park. Or you can use the camp kitchen which is full equipped with fridge/freezers, ovens, and barbeque plates.

The park offers a range of activities for the whole family. An onsite kids club hosts a variety of activities every week to keep the kids entertained. From arts and crafts to special guest visitors like the Reptile Man, circus magic with Mr Kaboodle and much more.



The entertainment really ramps up during the school holidays. The Fun Forrest offers some great outdoor activity with a full-size basketball court, Foot pool, frisbee golf, Bocce lanes and ping pong tables.



A spacious grass field allows for a game of play soccer, cricket, and much more.



Saltwater Creek runs through the park where you can try your luck hooking a fish or bring your kayak for a paddle. And for mum and dad, you can enjoy some down time with a yoga class or a relaxing massage.

They haven't forgotten your fur baby.



No pooch is left out, as the park is dog friendly and caters to your fur baby's needs.



With a large off leash park at the rear of the park - split into small and large dog play areas, and a DIY dog wash.



Nibbles Terrace is dog friendly so the whole family can have their meals together. And if you can't take your dogs with you when you go exploring, the park has kennels where your dog can stay for a few hours.

The park offers a large range of accommodation from caravan and camping sites, to cabins, villas, terraces, cottages and motel rooms.

