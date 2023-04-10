Jake Riley knows his A-game is strong enough to propel the Toronto teenager to the pointy end of the leaderboard at the Australian Junior Amateur at the Tasmanian Golf club starting Tuesday.
Riley drained six birdies to be tied for sixth at five under against the professionals after the first round of the $400,000 NSW Open at Rich River less than a month ago.
He held it together, with an even par 71, in the second round to remain five under and be well inside the cut line.
Then things got tough. Riley was even par through 11 holes on Saturday, before bogeying five of the last seven holes to tumble down the leaderboard.
"The first day when I was playing well and even the first nine holes in round two ... my good golf is good enough to contend in big tournaments," the 17-year-old said.
"What makes the pros that much better is the ability when they are struggling, to still shoot a score. I lost my putting over the weekend. It is about limiting the damage when it is not going well.
"I was happy to play the four days and still played some good golf, but I couldn't piece it all together."
The quality of the field in Tasmania, while consisting of the best young talent in the country, won't have the same depth as the NSW Open or the Concord Cup amateur tournament Riley won in March.
"I am pretty happy with my game and am looking forward to giving it a run," Riley said. "The last week has been about maintaining and keeping everything sharp.
"The aim is to put what I learned at the NSW Open into practice. I feel like it has been a bit of a build-up. My win at Concord, then [Newcastle A-Grade] pennants with Toronto and the NSW Open."
Riley arrived in Hobart on Sunday to ensure he was well prepared for the 72 hole stroke event.
"There are a lot of tee shots where you have to pick lines," he said. "It is not as straight forward as aiming for the fairway. There is a fair bit to learn and I wanted to give myself the best chance."
Ella Scaysbrook also takes confidence into the girls' event after matching it with the professionals in the Australian Women's Classic at Bonville last week.
The 16-year-old Newcastle member carded rounds of 70, 73 and 75 to be two over and tied for 16th.
After the Australian Amateur, Riley and Scaysbrook will team up for NSW at the Australia junior interstate series at Ulverston Golf Club in Devonport.
NSW are the defending champions.
Scaysbrook was one of three Blues players - and the only girl - to win every game in the matchplay series in Adelaide last year.
"You play 36 holes for three days straight," Riley said. "It's a lot of golf but I'm looking forward to it."
