Jack Tarrant, Bella Pasquali claim Stawell Gift crowns for 2023

Teenage athletes Jack Tarrant and Bella Pasquali have claimed Stawell Gift crowns for 2023 following final wins at the famed event on Easter Monday.
Tarrant, 18, went from last to first in the men's 120 metre decider, surviving a photo finish to join rare company by tasting victory with a handicap of under 4m.
Starting at the back of the pack at 3.75m alongside 2017 champion Matt Rizzo, who is coached by Maitland-based Bruce Gulliver, Tarrant stormed home at Central Park to join the historic honour roll.
"Wow. I didn't expect it. To come out and win that is out of this world a bit," Tarrant told host broadcaster Seven Plus.
Just half-an-hour earlier, with her last stride an emotional Pasquali turned the tables on 2015 champion Grace O'Dwyer, who beat Bella's mother Anna in the women's 120m showdown eight years ago.
"I'm just so excited, so thrilled. I just can't believe it happened," Pasquali, 16, told Seven Plus.
Semi winner Rizzo was fourth in the final.
Merewether's Jasper Thomas, Largs' Jack Newman and Wallaong's Ebony Newton all featured in Stawell Gift semis on Monday following heat performances 48 hours earlier.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
