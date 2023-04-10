Newcastle Herald
Newcastle District Cricket Association player of the year Oli Carter delivers for Sussex in English county opener for 2023

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 10 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:00am
Sussex wicketkeeper-batsman Oli Carter playing for Newcastle City. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Sussex wicketkeeper-batsman Oli Carter playing for Newcastle City. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE District Cricket Association player of the year Oli Carter has stepped up to steer home Sussex in the opening round of the English county championship.

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

