NEWCASTLE District Cricket Association player of the year Oli Carter has stepped up to steer home Sussex in the opening round of the English county championship.
Just a month after wrapping up his stint at City, the wicketkeeper-batsman was shaking hands with club captain and Indian representative Cheteshwar Pujara at the Hove on Sunday following a narrow victory.
Carter scored an unbeaten 33 as Sussex reached their second-innings target of 231 with two wickets in hand.
Batting at No.7 and replacing Pujara out in the middle at 5-166, Carter helped Sussex across the line despite a middle-order collapse of 3-15 and finishing with a ninth-wicket partnership of 24 alongside Jack Carson (0 not out).
He also made 41 in the first innings and took six catches, including five in Durham's second dig.
In division one of the overseas competition, Merewether's Mich Hogan and University's Grant Stewart were part of Kent's seven-wicket victory against Northamptonshire.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
