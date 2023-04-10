Newcastle Herald
Merewether duo Ryan Callinan, Jackson Baker take round-of-16 pause at Bells Beach on Easter Monday

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 10 2023 - 6:30pm
Merewether's Ryan Callinan at Bells over the weekend. Picture by WSL/Sloane
TWO of five Australian men's surfers still in contention for a coveted Bells title, Merewether duo Jackson Baker and Ryan Callinan were kept waiting on Easter Monday.

