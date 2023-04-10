TWO of five Australian men's surfers still in contention for a coveted Bells title, Merewether duo Jackson Baker and Ryan Callinan were kept waiting on Easter Monday.
Eyeing off quarter-final spots and trying to make the World Surf League's mid-season cut, Baker and Callinan didn't hit the water at the famed Victorian break.
The women's round of 16 was completed in the morning session before South Africa's Matthew McGillivray beat Brazil's Joao Chianca in the opening men's heat.
The event was then put on hold until later that afternoon, with a final call made at 4.15pm to delay proceedings.
Organisers will check conditions again on Tuesday (7.15am). The competition window closes on Friday.
Aussie hope Ethan Ewing is due to take on three-time world champion Gabriel Medina (Brazil) next.
Baker shapes up against Yago Dora (Brazil) in clash four, the winner progressing to meet either Filipe Toledo (Brazil) or Jordy Smith (South Africa).
Callinan finds himself part of the last bracket, first facing Maxime Huscenot (France) and if successful crosses paths with either Kanoa Igarashi (Japan) or Griffin Colapinto (USA).
An all-Aussie affair between Bells wildcard Xavier Huxtable and Connor O'Leary helps round out the last 16 along with Michael Rodrigues (Brazil) and John John Florence (Hawaii).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
