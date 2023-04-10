Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Maitland prevail over Souths as Newcastle Rugby League's third round wraps up

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 10 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DEFENDING premiers the Pickers maintained an unbeaten record for 2023 and a share of Newcastle Rugby League's competition lead after prevailing over Souths at Maitland Sportsground on Easter Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.