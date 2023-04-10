Maitland prevail over Souths as Newcastle Rugby League's third round wraps up

DEFENDING premiers the Pickers maintained an unbeaten record for 2023 and a share of Newcastle Rugby League's competition lead after prevailing over Souths at Maitland Sportsground on Easter Monday.
Maitland put themselves in front midway during the first half and were never headed despite the best efforts of the visiting Lions, securing a 20-12 victory.
Rebels representative captain Chad O'Donnell opened the scoring and the hosts went to the sheds up 6-0.
Pickers winger James Bradley extended the advantage on the back of a scrum play shortly after the break.
Souths quickly replied via Marshall Sing out wide but a penalty goal to Maitland pivot Brock Lamb in the 65th minute made it 14-6.
Pickers captain Alex Langbridge crossed under the posts to all-but seal a result with 10 minutes left.
Lions recruit Lochlan Piper barged over in the closing stages to help reduce the gap to eight.
Earlier in the third-round fixture, Souths' Frank-Paul Nu'uausala was put on report and given 10 minutes in the sin bin.
Lions prop Brendon Simpson was also referred to the match-review committee, but for a later incident involving late contact on Lamb.
Maitland's Harrison Spruce left the field injured, stretchered off around the 50-minute mark.
LADDER: Cessnock, Maitland, Wyong 6; Macquarie, Wests, Central 4; Entrance, Souths, Lakes 2; Northern Hawks, Kurri Kurri 0.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
