Newcastle Olympic cruised into the Northern NSW Football Women's League Cup semi-finals with a comprehensive 6-1 win over Adamstown at Darling Street Oval on Monday.
The knock-out competition has been introduced this year for the eight NPLW clubs.
Elodie Dagg scored two goals in three minutes to kickstart the five-goal rout.
The clever attacking player, who joined Olympic from last year's champions Warners Bay, struck first from the penalty spot in the 19th minute after Jemma House was felled by Adamstown's Maddy Campbell inside the 18-yard box.
Dagg completed a match brace in the 22nd minute when she was played in over the top of Rosebud's defence, rounded advancing Adamstown goalkeeper Olivia Sneddon and finished into the bottom left corner of the goal from a tight angle.
House scored from close range in the aftermath of a corner in the 31st minute then Marion Dunbabin ensured the hosts held a 4-0 advantage at the break with a chipped goal in the 39th minute.
House added a second in the 48th minute.
Jets midfielder Josie Morley, in her first outing for Adamstown this year, headed into the net from close range in the 77th minute before Georgia Amess restored the five-goal buffer five minutes later.
"There was five unavailable today, so I thought the first half in particular was really good football," Olympic assistant coach Craig Atkins said post-match on Monday.
"Everything that we set out to do, we did in that first half. We made a few changes in the second half to give some younger girls a run and, credit to us, we dug deep when we needed to and got another couple of goals and quite a comprehensive victory."
The two sides are set to do battle at Darling Street Oval again on Sunday, when NPLW NNSW resumes with round-six action. Adamstown coach Ryan Campbell will be asking for a stronger effort from his charges.
"First half, we were way off the pace," Campbell said.
"They were too sharp for us. They were quick. They took their chances well and we just didn't turn up.
"Liv [Sneddon] had a really good game. We were lucky that Liv played well, because if she didn't play well it could have been a much higher score.
"Second half was a good improvement. We brought on a whole lot of young ones and they made a big difference. But it was a disappointing first half."
Charlestown advanced to the semi-finals with a 3-0 victory over Warners Bay last week.
The League Cup clash between Mid Coast and Maitland set down for Taree last Friday was washed out and a new date is yet to be confirmed.
New Lambton play Broadmeadow at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Wednesday night (8pm).
The League Cup semi-finals are scheduled to be contested midweek between May 15-19 and the final on August 5-6.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
