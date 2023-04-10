Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Broadmeadow Magic and Maitland Magpie share points as Newcastle Olympic down Adamstown in NPLM NNSW round 6

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated April 10 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broadmeadow's Bailey Wells, pictured in action last year, produced an equaliser at Cooks Square Park on Monday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Broadmeadow's Bailey Wells, pictured in action last year, produced an equaliser at Cooks Square Park on Monday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Defending premiers Maitland have taken their first point on home turf this season, drawing 2-2 with Broadmeadow in round six of NPLM Northern NSW at Cooks Square Park on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.