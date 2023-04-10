Defending premiers Maitland have taken their first point on home turf this season, drawing 2-2 with Broadmeadow in round six of NPLM Northern NSW at Cooks Square Park on Monday.
In a see-sawing game, Magic struck first through defender Sam Kamper (28th minute) before Sean Pratt (36th minute) equalised for the hosts.
The Magpies, who have just four points from five outings to be 10th, went 2-1 up when Charlie Cox scored in the 62nd minute but Bailey Wells ensured a share of the points with a left-footed volley from directly in front in the 76th.
At Darling Street Oval, Newcastle Olympic held off early pressure from Adamstown to take a 3-1 win.
Lachlan Griffiths gave the hosts an early lead in the 13th minute, driving a left-footed shot from the top of the 18-yard box into the net for the first of his match double.
Rosebud equalised through Charlie Naylor in the 26th before Jared Muller gave Olympic a 2-1 advantage in the 38th. Griffiths sealed the win in the 49th.
Both Magic and Olympic improved to 10 points, joining Lambton and Weston in a four-way logjam for second place.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
