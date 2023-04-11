Samuel's third son John James McWilliam, always known as JJ, gained wine skills through a friendship in Corowa with Herbert Lindeman and then went on to manage vines and make wine with his father and brothers at Sunnyside. Then in 1895 JJ moved to Junee where he set up his own Mark View vineyard and winery, which ultimately fell victim to the parasitic vine root disease phylloxera and lack of water.