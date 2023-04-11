IN the past decade, women have laboriously earned wine industry gender equality leadership roles - but today we have a tribute to a forgotten female trail-blazer from 1903 to 1905.
She was Eliza Jane McWilliam, and she has just been recognised with a $100 McWilliam's 2018 Eliza Jane Shiraz, a Canberra District red from the now Calabria Family Wines' subsidiary.
She was the second of the nine children of 1857 Northern Ireland migrant Samuel McWilliam and his wife Martha.
Samuel founded the iconic wine business in 1877 when he planted wine grapes in his Sunnyside vineyard at the NSW Murray River town of Corowa.
Samuel's third son John James McWilliam, always known as JJ, gained wine skills through a friendship in Corowa with Herbert Lindeman and then went on to manage vines and make wine with his father and brothers at Sunnyside. Then in 1895 JJ moved to Junee where he set up his own Mark View vineyard and winery, which ultimately fell victim to the parasitic vine root disease phylloxera and lack of water.
That led to JJ in 1913 shifting to Griffith by carting 50,000 Junee vine cuttings by bullock dray to Hanwood, in what was then the new MIA.
Eliza Jane and her family met calamity in 1889 when she was 24 and her mother died aged 48.
Left to become housekeeper and surrogate mother to her five younger siblings, aged seven to 18, Eliza Jane moved with Samuel to Sydney, where she studied acting and singing and performed regularly on city stages.
Her brothers, JJ and Thomas, meanwhile were left to run Sunnyside, but Samuel died in 1902, bringing Eliza Jane's date with destiny at the age of 37 as she and her sisters, Rose May and Mary, returned to Sunnyside, successfully running the vineyard and winery and earning wine show trophies.
The Sydney Morning Herald in 1904 reported: "Miss McWilliam manages an 80-acre vineyard and her first year of office has been signalised by a very full vintage. The wines are of the full-bodied, sweet kind and the manageress is evidently capable of keeping up the reputation of the cellars."
The Corowa Free Press reported on Eliza Jane rewarding her 2004 vintage workers by singing to them and sending them home "in good humour after a tempting spread and a program of races and a tug of war for money prizes".
This was the pattern of her life until 1905, when the operation was sold to her brother JJ, and she and two sisters moved to Christchurch in New Zealand.
She returned to Sydney where she died in 1919, aged 53.
CARRYING the lady's name and signature, the McWilliam's 2018 Eliza Jane Canberra District Shiraz has 13.5% alcohol, bright purple hues, berry pastille scents and vibrant cassis front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows plum, cherry, black pepper and savoury oak and the finish minty tannins. At mcwilliams.com.au and bottle shops.
PRICE: $100.
DRINK WITH: fillet mignon.
AGEING: nine years.
RATING: 5 stars (out of 6)
SHINING green-tinted straw and with honeysuckle scents, this delightful Krinklewood 2022 Organic and Biodynamic Semillon is at the Wollombi Road, Broke, cellar door and krinklewood.com. The front palate shows bright, fresh ruby grapefruit flavour, the middle palate nashi pear, lemon curd and flint characters and the finish slatey acid.
PRICE: $35.
DRINK WITH: spring rolls.
AGEING: six years.
RATING: 5 stars
FROM pinot vines planted in 1866, this lively Best's Great Western 2022 Pinot Noir has 12.5% alcohol, ruby hues, potpourri aromas and zingy raspberry front-palate flavour. The middle shows blueberry, spice, quince jelly and mocha oak and a finish of dusty tannins. At bestswines.com.au, the Best's Rd, Great Western, winery and bottle shops.
PRICE: $27.
DRINK WITH: tapas.
AGEING: seven years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
