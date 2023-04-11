Newcastle Herald
Special shiraz honours work of pioneer Eliza Jane McWilliam a trail-blazer for equality in Australian wine industry

By John Lewis
April 12 2023 - 6:00am
John James (JJ) McWilliam's Mark View winery at Junee at the time his sister Eliza Jane McWilliam (inset) ran the Sunnyside vineyard established in Corowa by in 1877 her father Samuel.
IN the past decade, women have laboriously earned wine industry gender equality leadership roles - but today we have a tribute to a forgotten female trail-blazer from 1903 to 1905.

