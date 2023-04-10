Autumn officially hits the Hunter as we wake up to cold snap

AUTUMN officially hit in the Hunter over the Easter long-weekend as residents awoke on Easter Monday to one of the coldest mornings in months.
The region shivered through the Easter break as a strong cold front brought severe storm warnings before temperatures plunged across the east coast.
The icy conditions come as the cold front, attached to a low pressure system, tracked across South Australia from Thursday, the Bureau of Meteorology's senior meteorologist Miriam Bradbury said.
The storms and rainfall never eventuated but the weather certainly cooled down.
The temperature dropped as low as 5.8 degrees in Murrurundi in the Upper Hunter and 5.2 degrees on the Central Coast on Monday morning, while it was a few degrees warmer in Cessnock (7.1 degrees) and Maitland and Singleton (both 8.6 degrees).
Newcastle and Lake Macquarie reached a low temperature of 11.7 and 9.2 degrees, respectively, as cold coastal winds crept in.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a number of warnings for the Hunter, mostly related to the cold and blustery winds.
There was a hazardous surf warning for coastal activities like rock fishing boating and swimming and a warning to sheep graziers that cold temperatures, showers and southwesterly winds on Easter Monday and Tuesday could lead to loss of livestock.
The weather should be warmer the rest of the week, with a top of top 26 degrees forecast in Newcastle on Sunday.
But there are showers on the way between now and then and more strong winds that could wreak havoc with those near the coast.
