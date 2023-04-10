Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Music

Newcastle muso Atlas Franklin Alexander releases single Crave

By Nick Milligan
April 10 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A screen shot from the video Crave, song by Atlas Franklin Alexander, video by Dave Fulham.
A screen shot from the video Crave, song by Atlas Franklin Alexander, video by Dave Fulham.

Following head-turning performances at Band Aid and West Best Bloc Fest last year, Atlas Franklin Alexander has now dropped a sumptuous new single called Crave.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.