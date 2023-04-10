Following head-turning performances at Band Aid and West Best Bloc Fest last year, Atlas Franklin Alexander has now dropped a sumptuous new single called Crave.
The halcyon synth-pop anthem is the first taste of new music from Alexander, real name Pete Stals, since his 2021 debut EP Enter Echo.
Accompanied by a dreamy video shot during a golden hour in the Hunter Valley, Crave demonstrates the Newcastle songwriter's knack for pop eroticism - honeyed falsetto over seductive beats.
"I've been writing this track and my second EP for the last 12 months," Stals says. "I have a little DIY studio set up in my house in Newcastle and I've just been tinkering away. Crave started out on my acoustic guitar one evening, the chord progression anyways. The vocal hook was written when I was driving to work one morning."
Stals likes to leave his lyrics open to interpretation, but there's no confusing Crave's theme of yearning.
"With Crave I wanted to convey the feeling of craving something or someone, trying to obtain the unobtainable," the songwriter says.
Stals produced the video with friend Dave Fulham, calling together a cast of friends and band members to depict a convoy rolling along a sunset-drenched country road, perhaps on their way to an all-night love-in.
"I wrote the concept and really wanted to direct one of my own music videos," Stals says. "I sent my ideas to Dave and we figured out how to make it happen. We somehow got the most stunningly handsome sunset to shoot that afternoon too, so it all just somehow magically came together. Every single person involved in the Crave video were absolute dreamboats. The video storyline is also like the song, it's open to the viewer's interpretation. But again, like the song, I wanted to convey that feeling of craving for an entity that may or may not even exist."
Atlas Franklin Alexander has been announced as a headliner alongside Bloody Hell and Fungas for the next instalment of the Band Aid series of festivals, which will take place at the Cambridge Hotel on Saturday, May 6.
Tickets are now on sale now via Oztix.
Crave is out on all platforms now.
