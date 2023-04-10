Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

National Parks and Wildlife Service to review safety warnings after 71-year-old man drowns at Fingal Spit

By Nick Bielby
April 10 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fingal Spit, where a 71-year-old man from Sydney died on Easter Sunday. Picture by Stephen Barnett
Fingal Spit, where a 71-year-old man from Sydney died on Easter Sunday. Picture by Stephen Barnett

The state's national parks authority is reviewing an incident, in which a man in his 70s drowned at the weekend, to work out whether any further measures are required to make sure people are aware of the dangers of the notorious coastal location.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.