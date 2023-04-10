Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Knights will bide their time before considering Kalyn Ponga for selection

By Robert Dillon
Updated April 10 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien says no definite comeback date has been set for Kalyn Ponga and the club will err on the side of caution in managing his return from concussion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.