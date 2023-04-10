Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

It's next Mann up as Newcastle Knights ponder dummy-half options

By Robert Dillon
April 10 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurt Mann. Picture by Jonathan Carrol
Kurt Mann. Picture by Jonathan Carrol

AFTER a frustrating past couple of seasons, Kurt Mann looks set to play a key role for the Newcastle Knights in coming weeks while co-captain Jayden Brailey recovers from a knee injury he suffered in Sunday's 34-24 win against the Warriors at McDonald Jones Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.