It was an action-packed four days of Newcastle sport over the Easter long weekend.
There were mixed fortunes for the city's flagship teams - the Newcastle Jets were left fuming at some controversial calls in what could prove a costly 3-0 loss to Brisbane Roar.
The stinging defeat in Brisbane left Newcastle's play-off hopes hanging by a thread and prompted Jets captain Matt Jurman to suggest "the ref got played".
The 10-point win came without captain Kalyn Ponga, who has been given the all clear to return to training but will not be rushed back into playing after his fourth bout of concussion in the space of 12 months.
Defending premiers Maitland maintained an unbeaten record for 2023 and a share of Newcastle Rugby League's competition lead after prevailing over Souths at Maitland Sportsground on Easter Monday.
In a Thursday night triple-header, Cessnock, Wyong and Macquarie took the spoils.
The result continued their perfect start to 2023 with six victories from as many outings.
The Magpies have made a sluggish start to their premiership defence to be on just four points from five outings.
There was no NPLW NNSW competition action, but Newcastle Olympic booked passage to the inaugural Women's League Cup semi-finals with a five-goal rout of Adamstown at Darling Street Oval on Monday.
A call on whether action will resume on Tuesday will be made in the morning.
In a sign of what's to come, Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said post-match they were only getting started.
"We are a tough rugby team, but we aren't a good one yet," Coleman said.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
