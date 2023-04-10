Traffic has eased after a car erupted in flames with smoke billowing from its bonnet, halting northbound vehicles on the M1 Princes Motorway on Easter Monday.
Emergency services received reports of the car on fire on Mount Ousley Rd, as holidaymakers return to Sydney, just before midday on April 10.
Rural Fire Service Mt Keira brigade crews were on the scene extinguishing the blaze, with a long stretch of traffic in gridlock.
The Transport Management Centre reported heavy traffic conditions and has urged drivers to exercise caution.
People were seen standing nearby the blaze earlier this afternoon, with flames reportedly reaching up to 10-foot high.
There have been no reported injuries.
Transport for NSW crews are also on the scene.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
