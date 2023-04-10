Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hazardous surf warning as big swell hits Newcastle

By Newsroom
Updated April 11 2023 - 8:32am, first published 8:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A BIG swell is pounding the Newcastle coastline this week as autumn weather drops the temperature across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.