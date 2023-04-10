Newcastle Herald
Merewether surfer Jackson Baker makes first quarter-final of world-tour career, sets up Bells clash with Filipe Toledo

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 11 2023 - 9:45am, first published 9:00am
Merewether's Jackson Baker. Picture by WSL/Sloane
Merewether's Jackson Baker. Picture by WSL/Sloane

Merewether's Jackson Baker has made his first quarter-final on the World Surf League's championship tour, setting up a Bells Beach clash with Brazil's Filipe Toledo.

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

