Merewether's Jackson Baker has made his first quarter-final on the World Surf League's championship tour, setting up a Bells Beach clash with Brazil's Filipe Toledo.
Baker, trying to survive the mid-season cut for 2023, defeated Brazil's Yago Dora in a round-of-16 heat at the Victorian break on Tuesday morning.
The Novocastrian rode four waves during the 40-minute contest, with scores of 5.53 and 5.33 enough to edge out Dora by 1.79 points.
Baker's combined total of 10.33 finished ahead of Dora's busier 9.07.
In his rookie CT season last year, Baker made the round of 16 on four occasions, including Bells.
"It feels amazing. The last five-to-eight minutes were the longest five-to-eight minutes of my life," Baker told WSL media on Tuesday.
"I've never made quarter-finals on the CT before. I've had a few close ninths and some heats that didn't go my way, but to do it here on home turf in Australia and to still be in the event at Bells is so exciting."
Toldeo overcame South Africa's Jordy Smith in the earlier one-on-one battle following a late aerial manoeuvre.
"Going into quarters against Filipe is going to be a big heat, but it's something you've dreamt of having heats like that," Baker said.
"Looks behind us now there's a few sets coming through. I think we're on the bottom of the tide and it should improve throughout the day. I'm ready to go all the way."
Coming up, Baker's clubmate Ryan Callinan takes on Maxime Huscenot for a spot in the final eight.
Fellow Aussie Ethan Ewing now meets South Africa's Matthew McGillvray in the quarters having knocked off three-time world champion Gabriel Medina in Tuesday's opening heat and confirming his CT place for the rest of the year.
Women's draw is on hold at the quarters.
Organisers have dubbed Tuesday as "finals day".
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
