Letters

Letters and short takes April 12 2023

By Letters to the Editor
April 12 2023 - 4:30am
Gresford Billy Cart Derby shows what happens when the good times roll
I WAS intrigued by the picture of a billy cart on Monday's front page ("Need for speed", Newcastle Herald 10/4). There is some hope for the younger generation. The humble billy cart can lure kids away from their expensive mobile phone chat rooms and computer games. I recall as a young child my partner and myself showing off our own billy cart among a crowd of Redex Reliability Trial onlookers. We received as much applause from the crowd as the Redex Trial cars and drivers. What a childhood blast!

