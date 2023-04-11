Gresford Billy Cart Derby shows what happens when the good times roll

IT is appropriate that people celebrate and worship Easter with eggs, rabbits and buns, for these items are symbolic of the practices and functions of worship of the pagan goddess Easter, also known by other names, such as Ishtar, Astarte and more from around 1300 BC. It is remarkable that these practices have been retained for more than 3000 years. What saddens me is that the leaders of over a billion so-called Christians continue to expound such pagan practices, practices that were foisted onto the Christian church by the western bishops of Rome and Alexandria, replacing the God-given practices as depicted in the Bible.