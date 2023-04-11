Merewether's Ryan Callinan feels the "biggest weight off my shoulders" after bouncing back from last year's disappointment and confirming his spot on World Surf League's championship for the rest of 2023.
Callinan will survive the mid-season cut, having fallen out of the draw 12 months ago, and re-book a position for competition in 2024 after making the quarter-finals at Bells Beach on Tuesday morning.
"It's just the biggest weight off my shoulders," Callinan told WSL media after winning his heat.
"This year that was kind of my goal, just in the first five events to make sure I got in there. Last year was definitely difficult.
"I'm just stoked to be on for the whole year and get another shot in the back half [of the season]."
The Novocastrian beat French rookie Maxime Huscenot by 2.73 points in the round of 16.
Callinan's two-wave combined total of 13.63, made up from efforts of 6.83 and 6.8, proved too strong for Huscenot's 10.9.
His heat highlight was a six-move ride three quarters of the way through the 40-minute contest.
Callinan, who had to re-qualify for this year's CT via the Challenger Series, last reached the top eight at home in Newcastle and Margaret River during 2021.
"I haven't made quarters for a few years on the CT so it feels really good just to be putting some heats together and getting some scores which is great," he said.
"The waves are super fun and Bells, I love coming down here. I've had a good result here before and I it's good energy, I love it."
A former semi-finalist at Bells (2019), he joins clubmate Jackson Baker in the quarters.
Callinan takes on US surfer Griffin Colapinto and Baker meets Brazil's Filipe Toldeo.
Bells continues on Tuesday with men's quarters now following straight on from the round of 16.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
