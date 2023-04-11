WITH a fresh chill in the air, it is hard to resist borrowing a phrase from Game of Thrones to state the obvious: winter is coming. But while there are fewer swords likely to flash in the Hunter during the colder months, the season has the potential to be just as deadly as that saga if we fail in the responsibility to help protect our most vulnerable from unnecessary risk.
After living with COVID-19 for years now, it would beggar belief for anyone to doubt how serious respiratory illnesses can become. Those of us lucky enough to be healthy and young may bounce back fairly quickly, but the toll wrought across nursing homes - particularly in Victoria - shows why we resort to simple precautions to limit the spread of even the common cold and flu.
In NSW, authorities are already urging people at higher risk of severe illness to see their doctor and prepare with a fresh round of vaccinations before demand grows and the seasonal illnesses descend in earnest.
"Influenza is highly contagious and can be deadly for some people, so if you are in one of (the) priority groups, please take advantage of the free flu vaccine as soon as possible," NSW Premier Chris Minns said.
We are also lucky that such preventions are inexpensive. Flu vaccines are free across the state for children older than six months through to five years, people 65 and over, Aboriginal residents, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions including diabetes, cancer and immune disorders.
Health Minister Ryan Park said stock is plentiful, urging people to book in for the flu jab, while chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant recommended anyone over 65 or at a risk of severe illness couple their flu shot with a COVID-19 booster. All adults are eligible for COVID boosters six months after their last infection or six months after their most recent COVID vaccine, she said.
No vaccine is a flawless suit of armour against contracting a virus, but both are known to reduce the duration and severity of illness. After years of hearing ad nauseum what works to stop the spread - wearing masks, washing hands and the rest - doing so is a function of a social conscience.
In the titular game of thrones, you win or you die. The stakes of donning a mask or staying home are far lower. After the past few years, let's do our bit to keep them there.
