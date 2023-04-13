Rubbish removal to help reclaim your home when hoarding takes over

Before and after photos of hoarding at a home Paul's Rubbish Removal was called in to help clear. Picture supplied.

The decluttering movement has spurred thousands of articles instructing people on how to get their homes in order, surround themselves with items that "spark joy", and boost their wellbeing at the same time.



But what if the situation has gone beyond some simple sorting of messy drawers and over-stuffed wardrobes, chaotic pantries, and folders of bills from ten or 20 years ago?



When the hoarding of an excessive amount of items gets out of control, and takes over more and more space in and around a home, it can become a serious health and safety issue for the people affected.



A hoarding disorder could involve people compulsively acquiring and keeping items they don't need, finding it difficult to throw things away regardless of their value, and feeling upset by the thought of disposing of them. A recognised mental health condition, hoarding disorder affects 2.5 per cent of people.



It's a problem that's become increasingly more common, according to Paul Bayeh, who started his business Paul's Rubbish Removal ten years ago and has continued to see growing demand for his specialist services, which includes hoarding cleanup.



Mr Bayeh said there had been a rise in the number of hoarding situations his team had been called on to assist with, particularly since the COVID pandemic.



"Over the years we've helped hundreds of hoarders get their homes cleaned up, but with the lockdowns and more people being at home, we've really noticed an increase in these sorts of jobs," he said.



"It's a trend that's certainly become more evident to us, especially when it comes to young adults aged 20 to 35."



Hoarding over many years can become a serious health and safety issue for homeowners. Picture supplied

Mr Bayeh said his team is usually contacted by a family member or friend out of concern for the person responsible for the hoarding.



"Most hoarders don't know they are hoarders," he said. "It takes the intervention of friends or family, usually in a state of extreme worry, to reach out to a company like ours for real change to take place.



"Unless the hoarder has a support network, sadly in most cases they will continue to hoard and the habit will get worse. It can include hoarding rubbish, not regularly cleaning, deterioration of personal hygiene and ultimately physical illness.



"With most hoarders it's a slow process that takes years to manifest and without proper help and support the issue will remain unresolved."



When Mr Bayeh started his business with just one truck and one staff member - himself - his goal was to provide the most professional, customer-focused and environmentally-aware service possible, that would go beyond just removing rubbish. As well as taking away the waste, each job includes a comprehensive clean of the area.



Today a leading business in the sector, the personal attention and care the Paul's Rubbish Removal team brings to each job has become even more important, particularly in the case of specialist jobs such as hoarding situations.

The team at Paul's Rubbish Removal are experts in all kinds of rubbish removal tasks. Picture supplied

Mr Bayeh said it was important that his team members approached the situation with an understanding of the issues involved.



"We always take the time to speak carefully to the person who has made the call so we can fully understand what's going on," he said.



"Some hoarders are suffering from a mental illness so it's important that we're patient and can educate and convey our message effectively. It can become very emotional; most have been hoarding for years, sometimes decades, and have become unaware of how clean their homes could be."



Although challenging, being able to help people get their homes back delivered great satisfaction to the team, said Mr Bayeh.



"For most hoarders, the habit comes from some form of unresolved trauma and us being able to be part of the solution, even in the smallest way, brings great fulfilment.



"We've experienced this time and time again - especially with local seniors - and we're grateful to be part of the recovery process."



Paul's Rubbish Removal is a leading rubbish removal company servicing all regions of Sydney as well as the Central Coast. To find out more about its comprehensive range of services visit the website www.paulsrubbish.com.au or call 0407 125 125.

