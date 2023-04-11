LAKE Macquarie will on Wednesday throw open the doors to its newest museum, capturing the history of West Wallsend and surrounding areas.
The Sugar Valley Library museum is billed as a first for the region, and opens five years after the idea first emerged for the state of the art cultural hub.
Museum leader Priya Mathew Johnson said the council and West Wallsend District Heritage Group had worked closely to encapsulate the area's history for modern audiences.
"It has been an enormous task, but I'm so proud that we have been able to protect and present these important objects and stories," she said.
"The Sugar Valley Library Museum is a first for the Hunter Region and a landmark for our city."
The site will use virtual reality and other immersive technologies alongside traditional exhibitions to draw visitors into the story of the area's past.
Founded on coal mining in 1888, West Wallsend at its peak had 6000 residents, four separate mines, a steam tram connecting to Wallsend and a train line to Cockle Creek.
West Wallsend District Heritage Group spokesperson Leah Buchanan said she hoped the museum would bring back fond memories "for the oldies, and the newcomers can learn about the history of West Wallsend and surrounding areas".
The council worked with Hunter historians Ed Tonks, Dr Michael Williams and Brian Anderson as well as professional curators and Awabakal traditional owners and elders to curate the project.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said the idea traced back to a 2018 meeting at West Wallsend High School with the local history enthusiasts.
"The school needed to expand and the Historical Group's community museum faced the prospect of either relocating or disbanding altogether," she said.
"At the same time, we were on the hunt for a new location for Lake Mac's newest library."
"That created a wonderful opportunity to create something that could fill the dual role of being both a library and a museum, and I'm so proud that we as a council supported that concept and helped make it a reality."
"I'm looking forward to seeing the museum space bring history to life through its exhibitions and programming."
Interactive screens will carry oral histories of the name behind the suburb's origin, as well as a look into the past of pubs and taverns.
Ms Mathew Johnson said the Cameron Park building on the corner of Northridge Drive and Portland Road could store up to 7000 heritage items.
"The collection has been donated by members of the local community, many of whom are intrinsically linked to the history of West Wallsend - either directly or through their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents," she said.
"It has been a tireless effort by many to document, photograph, catalogue and clean these important objects, but it has certainly been worth it."
Its first exhibition, Westy: we built this history, profiles the people who lived in the shadow of Mount Sugarloaf.
Among the most prominent was Maggie Johnston, a star of the 1890 Minmi Show for her taxidermied birds.
Johnston's 21 stuffed birds in the museum collection remain a resplendent reminder of that era, more than 130 years later.
The museum's cultural name is kirantakamyari, meaning north creek in Awabakal in a nod to the traditional name of the Cameron Park area.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.