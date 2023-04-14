Newcastle Herald
Home/News

Feature Apartment: 104/29 Honeysuckle Drive, Newcastle - Affordable entry level apartment in sought after Huntington building

April 15 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Feature apartment

104/29 Honeysuckle Drive, Newcastle

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.