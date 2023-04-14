104/29 Honeysuckle Drive, Newcastle
Uninterrupted northern harbour reserve views to the north, east and west complement this as-new apartment positioned in the sought-after Huntington building.
Relaxing on your private balcony overlooking the water is the perfect way to begin and end each day, according to marketing agent Anthony Merlo of Colliers Residential Newcastle.
"The view is constantly changing, you can watch paddle boarders, trawlers, yachts, cruisers, outriggers, huge ships and even dolphins pass by; all this, in your own front yard," he said.
"How could you ever be stressed living in this environment?"
This apartment is some 100 square metres in size and enhanced by a private 16 square metre balcony.
The modern décor and colour palette throughout this apartment is enhanced by a stunning kitchen, inclusive of integrated Miele appliances and refrigeration, striking walnut coloured engineered timber flooring. The equally impressive ensuite and main bathroom is also sure to impress.
Ducted air-conditioning, security car accommodation and storage also complement this fantastic waterfront home.
Huntington was completed in October 2022. Having a huge volume of owner occupiers and some 20 visitor car spaces it has proven to be extremely popular amongst apartment buyers.
Mr Merlo recently sold a 3 bedroom apartment for $2,175,000 and sales of $4,000,000 had been reported in the building.
"This apartment provides an affordable entry level into this sought after building," he said.
