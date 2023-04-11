CHILDREN who have suffered at the hands of domestic and family violence will now have access to an early intervention program at crisis refuge Jenny's Place.
Called the Sunshine Hut, the pilot program will offer Jenny's Place residents treatment from provisional psychologists and postgraduate students under the guidance of an experienced clinical supervisor.
It's hoped to be a lifeline for struggling families to improve their family relationships, Jenny's Place manager Marcia Chapman said.
"The effect of domestic and family violence on children is profound, and that trauma can impact every aspect of their lives," she said.
"Children are unable to articulate their feelings and can act out, have low self-esteem, have trouble concentrating and can struggle to build trusting relationships.
"This can impact their lives into adulthood and also lead to mental health issues including anxiety and depression, and drug and alcohol abuse."
The Sunshine Hut is already helping 12 families with a $127,000 boost from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation.
Casework staff at Jenny's Place are due to begin training in June to help them assess the pilot program with the hopes of rolling it out more broadly.
Jenny's Place provides direct relief and support to women and children experiencing domestic violence, homelessness or who are at risk of homelessness.
Ms Chapman said she was extremely grateful for the funding.
"Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation's grant will enable us to develop a trauma-informed, best-practice program that helps improve the parent-child relationship and foster healing for these families, which can be implemented across other services in the community," she said.
The program is expected to be offered to more than 50 children, providing expert help to allow them to recover from trauma and build resilience.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
