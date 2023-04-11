'Newy' slang has been put on the map, but have they got it right?

Australians love a bit of slang and "Newy" folk are no different.
Whether it's a drive up to "Ray Tay", an afternoon's shopping at "Charlie" or a trip down the lake to "Tronno", most Novocastrians would know we're talking about Raymond Terrace, Charlestown and Toronto.
Well, now there's an official "slang map" of Newcastle and surrounds, thanks to Sht Towns of Australia, the Facebook page with almost 600,000 followers.
While Topics reckons "Ray Tay", "Charlie" and "Tronno" would get an almost universal tick of approval, we think there are some controversial inclusions on the map too.
We're not sure "Lambo" hits the mark for Lambton, as one example, and has anyone ever called Fern Bay "Fun Bay"?
Deb, from Wallsend, believes her patch should be "WallsVegas", giving snake eyes to the suggestion that Belmont has claims on "BelVegas". She's adamant that Bolton Point is "The Bolt", not "Bolto", and that Rathmines has to be "Ratho", and not "Rathies".
Some of the nicknames aren't all that complimentary, but people from "Newy" are generally pretty good at not taking themselves too seriously. Has Sht Towns of Australia got these names right on its map? Or would you make alterations?
Check out the Sht Towns of Australia Facebook page for the full map.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
In a booming online marketplace, like Airbnb, sellers are trying to stand out from the crowd and some are using the sparkle of brightly-coloured emoji.
It should work, the whole point of these tiny pictures is catching the eye and adding a sprinkle of colour and fun to conversations.
Researchers from Monash Business School have found these little pictures may be hindering, not helping, online sales.
Sad face.
Airbnb super-hosts using too many emoji, especially in place of a written word, risk looking unprofessional, lead researcher Dr Davide Orazi said.
"If you're a premium seller, you're expected to ooze competence," he said.
Dr Orazi said using some non-face emoji can help sell a listing.But these images must be used sparingly, he said. The study recommended using a maximum of one complementary non-face emoji - if any.
Dr Orazi said the findings could be extrapolated to other digital platforms like eBay, Alibaba or Upwork.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.