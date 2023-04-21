Choirs unite in Newcastle first to support day of commemorations Advertising Feature

The Australian Military Wives Choir and Royal Australian Air Force band at the 10 year anniversary concert of the AMWChoir, 2022, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre. Picture Supplied.

AMWChoir Newcastle Lucinda Mills and Bec Collins at Remembrance Day service, Civic Park 2022. Picture Supplied.

AMWChoir Newcastle conductor Laura Edwards and choir co-ordinator Bec Collins at the Defence Member and Family Support (DMFS) welcome event 2023. Picture Supplied.

Two choirs are set to provide support at this years major Anzac Day events adding a new and exciting element of inclusion.

The Australian Military Wives Choir (AMWChoir), made up of female voices with connection to currently serving members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF including Army, Air Force, Navy), and Newcastle University's The Vocal Company will sing at both the Dawn service at Nobby's Beach and the 10am service in Civic Park in what will be a Newcastle Anzac Day first.

Graeme Reynolds, who is Commemorative Services and Protocol Director for the City of Newcastle RSL Sub branch, believes the addition of voices will add a new and valuable layer to this day of commemoration.

"Music in all it's forms is a great leveller and choirs in particular promote well-being through participation.

"I am a former Director of Music for the Australian Army Band Newcastle having served 27 years of full time service, and as such have a passion for music and ceremony, as well providing opportunities for community groups/choirs to be involved in these type of events.

"When we became aware of these choirs, I jumped at the opportunity to reach out and see if they would be interested in being involved, which they were and which I think is great and will add a fantastic new element to the day."

AMWChoir formed in Canberra as a small group in 2012 and has since grown to 14 locations around Australia.

"By celebrating our collective strength and common experience AMWChoir creates safe spaces for women and girls to connect all over Australia and 'sing for our hearts' (as taken from the AMWChoir Mantra)," Bec Collins, Coordinator of AMWChoir Newcastle, said.

The current choir director Laura Edwards and Bec met as members of the choir in Wagga Wagga.

Their next posting with the ADF brought them to Newcastle where AMWChoir didn't exist at the time.

So they worked together to start a new location choir to share the AMWChoir experience with others.

"AMWCholr Newcastle started just over 12 months ago so we are still relatively small and looking to grow our membership," Bec said.

"We are a 'no audition' choir meaning we welcome singers of all abilities.

"Some members have a background in music/choir, while others may not read music.

"This is consistent with one of the choir's values - inclusion.

"Our members include not only wives, but partners, mothers, daughters and sisters of ADF members and therefore cover a wide range of ages, starting with junior memberships (10-16 years).

"We also have a number of members who currently serve with the ADF."

Bec believes part of the appeal for members is the social connection with others who understand defence life, while enjoying the benefits that music and choir provide.

It also makes posting to a new location easier when you potentially have a community already there ready to welcome you.

When Graeme first heard about the formation of AMWChoir Newcastle last year, the City of Newcastle RSL Sub branch immediately reached out to support.

"We understood at that stage they were practising in a hall at Williamtown and were having to be escorted on and off the base," he said.

"We felt we could help and offered our hall facilities at Mayfield

"In conjunction, we offered to buy a piano, not only for choir practice, but also for RSL members, for well-being.

"We understand the power of music to help ease stress and anxiety and also a great way for people who might perhaps be feeling a little isolated to network a bit and get involved in something joyful.

"When the opportunity arose to involve both AMWChoir Newcastle and The Vocal Company in Anzac Day commemoration services, we jumped at the opportunity.

"Involvement in choirs like this provide an opportunity to ease some of the stress and perhaps isolation that military families feel when moving to a new posting.

"It can be tough not only on those who serve, but also on the families of those who serve, especially when service members are deployed.

"It's not easy being on you're own and initiatives like this provide options and outlets to do something enjoyable and meet people.

"What we are hoping is that through exposure to the choirs, other defence members will think about participating too."

AMWChoir rehearses roughly fortnightly in all locations around Australia.

Between rehearsals members can access music/vocal tracks via an app for additional practice and to assist learning of harmonies.

"AMWChoir holds an annual workshop when members from across Australia meet and perform," Bec said.

"Some locations are small groups of 4-5 so the opportunity to sing with another 80-100 voices is an awesome experience."

AMWChoir celebrated their 10 year Anniversary in 2022 with a concert performance accompanied by the Royal Australian Air Force band.

The Vocal Company have been described as a lively and adventurous group of singers who enjoy a wide repertoire ranging from Mozart to the Beatles and beyond.

Aimed at the 'young at heart', The Vocal Company offers a warm and welcoming environment where everyone is comfortable no matter what their musical background.

"The choir started back in 2009 after the University's Chamber Choir won The Battle of the Choirs competition and the University was keen to establish more community choirs," conductor Stephanie Tuyl said.

"The choir currently has around 25 members enrolled and some of the members are originals from 2009."

"The main places we've performed at have been concerts at the Conservatorium where we showcase the groups and ensembles within their community music program.

The Vocal Company haven't been involved in any Anzac Day events before and members are looking forward to the experience.

"I believe a friendship between Graeme and a member led to discussions of The Vocal Company being involved in the services after Graeme mentioned he was looking for a choir to perform," Steph said. "We hadn't met the Military Wives Choir before the combined rehearsals but we're looking forward to performing with them on the day."