Merewether's Ryan Callinan has continued his run at Bells Beach on Tuesday, winning a third heat in the space of seven hours to book an all-Australian final.
Callinan, who earlier confirmed his spot on the World Surf League championship tour for the rest of 2023, will now take on Ethan Ewing in the title showdown.
It comes after the Novocastrian beat John John Florence by 3.04 points in a semi-final.
His impressive aerial move with seven minutes remaining proved the difference, scoring 8.5 and soon adding 6.8 for a two-wave combined total of 15.3.
Florence finished with 12.26, having taken the lead with 11 minutes left.
"It feels amazing. To have John in the semi and just to be able to get some good waves and put on a good performance, maybe one of my best waves of the whole event," Callinan told WSL media after the victory.
"Just to be able to pull that out when I needed it, was just incredible. To make a final ever is so special so I'm stoked."
Earlier on Tuesday, Callinan won his round-of-16 and quarter-final contests while clubmate Jackson Baker was eliminated after a career-best last-eight result.
Callinan, 30, made the semis at Bells in 2019 and reached his only other decider at the Quicksilver Pro in France in 2018.
Six fellow goofy footers have reigned supreme at Bells between 1986 and 2018.
Newcastle surfers Mark Richards (1978, 1979, 1980, 1982) and Nick Wood (1987) have previously rung the bell at the famed Victorian break.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
