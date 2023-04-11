Newcastle Herald
Merewether's Ryan Callinan progresses to first final at Bells Beach, books all-Aussie affair with Ethan Ewing

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 11 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:40pm
Merewether's Ryan Callinan. Picture by WSL/Sloane
Merewether's Ryan Callinan has continued his run at Bells Beach on Tuesday, winning a third heat in the space of seven hours to book an all-Australian final.

