Trio allegedly sexually assaulted woman in Scone street

Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a teenager by three men in the Upper Hunter.
The 18-year-old woman was walking past the park on the corner of Gundy Road and Kelly Street at Scone about 7.45pm on April 6 when the men allegedly sexually touched her.
Police said in a statement on Tuesday the trio fled the scene in a light coloured SUV that had been parked on Gundy Road.
Investigators from Hunter Valley Police District are making inquiries into the alleged attack.
The men are described as being of Caucasian appearance and average build - one had a beard.
They were each wearing jeans and one was wearing a grey cowboy hat at the time.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers either online or by calling 1800 333 000.
