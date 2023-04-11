Trio allegedly sexually assaulted woman in Scone street

Newcastle Herald
Three men allegedly sexually assaulted 18-year-old woman near Scone park

Updated April 11 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 2:46pm
Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a teenager by three men in the Upper Hunter.

