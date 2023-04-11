Indigenous people have been moved onto missions, as happened over the last 150 years, where they live in a hybrid life near white settlements that's part traditional, part white man's ways. There is no handing down of wealth as we white people do with our inheritance, and in some cases there is no inter-generational encouragement for education. Often the institutions that are set up to help are either inadequate or incompetent and alcohol, as in our white communities, causes even more destruction of families and individuals lives. Is it surprising that stories of destruction and mayhem appear from these places?