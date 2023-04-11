Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes April 13 2023

By Letters to the Editor
Updated April 12 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 4:30am
Construction underway at Newcastle beach's skate bowl in April last year. Uncertainty has emerged around the project. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
It is an ill wind that blows no good. Supercars has shown us that it is possible to walk safely along the Newcastle South section of the Bathers Way. With the woes of the construction company building the South Newcastle Skate Park ('Skate park caught up in builder's trouble', Newcastle Herald 1/4) I believe now is the time to open Bathers Way again until construction resumes.

